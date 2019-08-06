New
Walmart
Mainstays Maudlow 7-Slat Wood Adirondack Outdoor Chair
$34 $100
free shipping w/$35

Walmart offers the Mainstays Maudlow 7-Slat Wood Adirondack Outdoor Chair in White for $34.32. Pad your order over $35 to qualify for free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. That's $66 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • measures 27.56" x 36.53" x 40.16"
  • supports up to 300-lbs
  • Rubberwood construction
  • Model: TM 24-018
  • Published 53 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
Patio Chairs Walmart Mainstays
