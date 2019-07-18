Walmart offers the Mainstays Lift-Top Coffee Table in Espresso for $60 with free shipping. That's tied with our June mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
- measures 18.9" x 38" x 17.95"
- adjustable lift-top
- hidden storage
- Model: MS13-021-048-02
Walmart offers the Mainstays Arlo Round Coffee Table in Multiple Colors for $50.15 with free shipping. That's $53 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- 32" diameter and 17.3" tall
- powder coated steel frame
- laminated wood top
- Model: MS18D1100728
Walmart offers the Mainstays 34" Fold-in-Half Table in Rich Black for $39.94 with free shipping. That's $18 off and the lowest price we could find, although it was $12 less in January.
- measures 34" x 34" x 28"
- folds in half for storage
- Model: 565320887
Amazon offers the Stakmore Traditional Expanding Table in Fruitwood for $278.27 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $122 less than most stores charge today.
- Expands from a console to a game table to a dining table
- 20" x 40" x 30" with two 16x40" leaves
Wayfair offers the Sobro Smart Coffee Table in White/Black or Black for $1,299 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the best price we could find by $600 today.
- Amazon and Sam's Club charge the same price
- built-in refrigerator
- speakers and LED lighting
- Bluetooth connectivity with smart devices
- tempered glass top with touch controls
- four power outlets and two USB ports
Amazon offers the Winsome Wood Suzanne 3-Piece Space Saver Set in Smoke for $125.02 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $20.
- drop-leaf style table
- 2 stools that tuck under table
- 200-lb. weight capacity per stool
- adjusts from approximately 15" to 30"
- Model: 23330
Amazon offers the Walker Edison Furniture Company Solid Acacia Wood Patio Extendable Dining Table in Brown for $244.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $134.
- Home Depot charges the same in a different color
- measures 55" x 35" x 30"
- butterfly leaf
- Model: OWTEXBR
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping.
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited.
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14.
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Granary Modern Farmhouse 72" Bookcase in Grey or Aged Brown for $60 with free shipping. That's $45 under our October mention, $140 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $66. Buy Now
- measures 21.75" x 15.75" x 72"
Walmart offers the Mainstays Storage Cabinet in several colors (White Stipple pictured) for $59.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $12 today.
- measures approximately 21" x 15" x 60"
- four doors, two adjustable shelves, and one fixed shelf
Walmart offers the Mainstays Emery 4-Drawer Dresser in several colors (Canyon Walnut pictured) for $69.99. Opt for in-store pickup and it drops to $67.81. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $11.
- Composite wood
- Measures about 28" x 16" x 40"
Walmart offers the Mainstays Wood Adirondack Chair in several colors (Natural pictured) for $65.97 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find now by $17.
- Contoured back
- 250-lb. max capacity
- solid wood construction
Walmart offers the Mainstays No-Tools Assembly 8-Cube Shelving Storage Unit in Gray or Red for $24.88. Choose in-store pickup to drop that to $22.94. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $18.
- It measures about 30" x 16" x 56"
- Model: MS16-D4-1009-10
