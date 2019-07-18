New
Walmart · 47 mins ago
Mainstays Lift-Top Coffee Table
$60 $85
free shipping

Walmart offers the Mainstays Lift-Top Coffee Table in Espresso for $60 with free shipping. That's tied with our June mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now

  • measures 18.9" x 38" x 17.95"
  • adjustable lift-top
  • hidden storage
  • Model: MS13-021-048-02
