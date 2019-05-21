Walmart offers the Mainstays Highland Knolls Patio Sling Mesh Glider Loveseat in Aqua for $134.99 with free shipping. That's $8 off list and tied with our March mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • measures 46.1" x 30" x 37.8"
  • cushioned seats
  • rust-resistant steel frame
  • up to 500-lb. weight capacity
  • Model: RTS018N