Walmart offers the Mainstays Collapsible Cube Storage Ottoman in Carbon Black for $7.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from last week as the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal today by $13). Buy Now
- measures 15" x 15" x 15"
- holds up to 220-lb.
- removable lid
- Model: MS48-020-043-12
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Walmart offers the Mainstays Storage Cabinet in several colors (White Stipple pictured) for $59.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $12 today. Buy Now
- measures approximately 21" x 15" x 60"
- four doors, two adjustable shelves, and one fixed shelf
Walmart offers the Mainstays Emery 4-Drawer Dresser in several colors (Canyon Walnut pictured) for $69.99. Opt for in-store pickup and it drops to $67.81. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
- Composite wood
- Measures about 28" x 16" x 40"
Walmart offers the Mainstays Ultra Collapsible Collapsible Storage Ottoman in several colors (Grey Flannel pictured) for $16.82. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $33 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- measures 24" x 15" x 15"
Walmart offers the Mainstays No-Tools Assembly 8-Cube Shelving Storage Unit in Gray or Red for $24.88. Choose in-store pickup to drop that to $22.94. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $18. Buy Now
- It measures about 30" x 16" x 56"
- Model: MS16-D4-1009-10
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Granary Modern Farmhouse 72" Bookcase in Grey or Aged Brown for $60 with free shipping. That's $45 under our October mention, $140 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $66. Buy Now
- measures 21.75" x 15.75" x 72"
Sam's Club offers its members the Abbyson Living Hampton Leather Reversible Sectional and Storage Ottoman for $399 with free shipping. That's $200 under our January mention, $504 off, and the best we've seen. Deal ends July 20. Shop Now
- Non-members incur a $39.90 surcharge, so it may be worth your while to buy a 1-year membership for $45.
- sofa measures 90" x 60" x 37"
- ottoman measures 51" x 25" x 20"
Macy's offers the Sobro Smart Coffee Table in several colors (White/Black pictured) for $999 plus $65 for scheduled white glove delivery. That's tied with our expired mention from yesterday and the lowest price we could find by $235. Buy Now
- refrigerated drawer
- speakers and LED lighting
- Bluetooth connectivity with smart devices
- tempered glass top with touch controls
- four power outlets and two USB ports
Amazon continues to take an extra 15% off its Amazon brand furniture via coupon code "PB15". Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Duck Brand Window Air Conditioner Insulating Strip for $2.88. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Amazon charges the same
- designed for use with AC window units
- measures 42" x 2.25" x 2.25".
- creates a weather-tight seal
- Model: 284423
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Highland Knolls 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set in Tan for $135 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $34. Buy Now
- two seats and table
Walmart offers the Mainstays Wood Adirondack Chair in several colors (Natural pictured) for $65.97 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find now by $17. Buy Now
- Contoured back
- 250-lb. max capacity
- solid wood construction
Walmart offers the Mainstays 71" Floor Lamp in Black or Silver for $7.67. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
- 3 brightness settings
- Model: JK-1559BK
Walmart offers the Mainstays Leaning Ladder 5-Shelf Bookcase in Espresso for $33.97. Pad your order over $35 to qualify for free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. (Free in-store pickup is also available.) That's $15 off and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- measures 70" x 13" x 23.5"
- 45-lb. weight capacity per shelf
- Model: MS12-021-006-02
Sign In or Register