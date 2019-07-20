New
Mainstays Collapsible Cube Storage Ottoman
$8 $30
Walmart offers the Mainstays Collapsible Cube Storage Ottoman in Carbon Black for $7.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from last week as the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal today by $13). Buy Now

Features
  • measures 15" x 15" x 15"
  • holds up to 220-lb.
  • removable lid
  • Model: MS48-020-043-12
