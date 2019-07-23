New
Mainstays Carley TV Stand (up to 55")
$52 $109
free shipping

Walmart offers the Mainstays Carley TV Stand for TVs up to 55" in Cocoa and Birch Finish for $51.54 with free shipping. That's $17 under our April mention, $57 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now

  • measures about 59" x 20" x 18"
  • features two open shelves and two drawers
  • Model: MS18-D1-1009-15
