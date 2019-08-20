Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Mainstays 9" High Velocity 3-Speed Fan in Black for $14.44. Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $2 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Holmes Dual Blade Twin Window Fan in White for $15.05 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price today by $2.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Pure Guardian 29" Oscillating Tower Fan for $38.88. Clip the on-page 20% off coupon to drop it to $31.10. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $8, although most stores charge $57 or more. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lasko X-Blower Multi-Position Blower Utility Fan for $54.86 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
YIHunion via Amazon offers the YIHunion Mini Handheld Rechargeable USB Fan in Green for $13.99. Coupon code "33R2O8YW" knocks it to $6.99. With free shipping via Prime, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Front Loading Stackable Large Laundry Hamper with Lid in several colors (Red pictured) for $7.30. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Front Loading Stackable Small Laundry Hamper with Lid 2-Pack in several colors (Gray pictured) for $9.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Logan Writing Desk in Espresso for $34.99. Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. Excluding padding, that's $24 off and tied with our mention from ten days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Cotton Washcloth Collection Multi-Packs from $3.97 as listed below. Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's up to $11 off list and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
