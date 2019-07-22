New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Mainstays 36" Tower Fan
$30 $49
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Mainstays 36" Tower Fan in Black for $30. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • 3 speeds and 3 modes (normal, nature, & sleep)
  • 7-hour timer
  • remote control
  • Model: FZ10-19JR
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Fans Walmart Mainstays
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register