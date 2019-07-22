Walmart offers the Mainstays 36" Tower Fan in Black for $30. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 3 speeds and 3 modes (normal, nature, & sleep)
- 7-hour timer
- remote control
- Model: FZ10-19JR
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Amazon offers the Holmes Mini High Velocity Personal Fan for $15.07 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
- Walmart matches this price via pickup
- Measures 6" x 4" x 6"
- tilt-adjustable head
- Model: HNF0410A-BM
Dyson via eBay takes an extra 20% off a selection of household appliances via coupon code "JOY4DYSON". Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
- Limit one use per transaction (or cart) while supplies last. $100 maximum discount.
- Max two redemptions per user.
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada Camping Fan in 3-Speed Without Nightlight for $29.99. Coupon code "LC067331" cuts that to $12. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- The 4-Speed With Nightlight option drops to $18.40 with free shipping via the same code above.
- 360° adjustable
- up to 8-hours fan run time on full charge
- USB rechargeable
- clip-on
Amazon offers the Holmes 20" Box Fan in Black for $19. Clip the on-page $0.48 off coupon to cut that to $18.52. (Walmart charges the same with an in-store pickup discount). With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find for any color by a buck.
Update: The price has fallen to $18.29 before and $17.83 after coupon. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Plush Pillowed Recliner Swivel Chair and Ottoman Set in Gray for $64.63 with free shipping. That's $54 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, we saw it in a different color for $7 less a month ago.) Buy Now
- The recliner measures approximately 30" x 42" x 39" at maximum extension
- The ottoman measures approximately 18" x 16" x 16"
- Model: MS17D1101509
Walmart offers the Mainstays Storage Cabinet in several colors (White Stipple pictured) for $59.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $12 today. Buy Now
- measures approximately 21" x 15" x 60"
- four doors, two adjustable shelves, and one fixed shelf
Walmart offers the Mainstays Emery 4-Drawer Dresser in several colors (Canyon Walnut pictured) for $69.99. Opt for in-store pickup and it drops to $67.81. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
- Composite wood
- Measures about 28" x 16" x 40"
Walmart offers the Mainstays Highland Knolls 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set in Tan for $135 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $34. Buy Now
- two seats and table
Walmart offers the Mainstays Richland Landing 2-Seat Swing with Pullout Ottomans for $84.97 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now
- measures 51" x 62" x 69"
- adjustable canopy
Sign In or Register