Walmart · 1 hr ago
Mainstays 29" Ladder Back Swivel Barstool
$30 $33
free shipping w/ $35

That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • 29" a little too tall for your needs? The 24" Barstool is also available for $28 (low by $9).
  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or pad your order to over $35 to bag free shipping.
Features
  • available in Black/Tan
  • full 360° swivel
  • counter-height stool
  • circular footrest
  • up to 250-lb. weight capacity
  • Model: MS084-105-23-19
  • Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
