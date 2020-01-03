Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Mainstays 28" Tower Fan
$24 $30
pickup at Walmart

That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
Features
  • 3-speed settings
  • oscillating function
  • space-saving slim & sleek design
  • Model: FZ10-19MB
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Fans Walmart Mainstays
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register