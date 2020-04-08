Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Magic Creeper Patented Zero Ground Clearance Creeper
$70 $90
free shipping

  • Sold by autobodynow via eBay.
Features
  • tubular shape acts like a track moving along effortlessly for up to 5-ft. without the need to re-position
  • measures 60" x 28"
  • water, oil, & puncture resistant
  • Model: 51631
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
Popularity: 3/5
1 comment
sparky_in_the_midwest
I suspect that the dirt and grit on your garage floor will transfer to your clothing.
12 min ago