Today only, Macy's sale covers luggage and backpacks from brands like Samsonite, Travelpro, High Sierra, and Travelers Club, spanning carry-ons, checked bags, luggage sets, and backpacks. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Pictured is the Freehold 5-Piece Softside Spinner Luggage Set for $70 ($170 off). Shop Now at Macy's
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Expires in 14 hr
Published 51 min ago
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At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Osprey offers its Osprey Arcane Duffel Pack for $42. Most merchants charge at least $80 more. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Osprey
- 30L capacity with over-the-shoulder or backpack-style carry
Clip the coupon to drop the Samsonite Classic 2.0 RFID Crossbody Bag to $22.43. That's a $6 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
This Macy's sale covers Ralph Lauren clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids across the Polo Ralph Lauren, Lauren Ralph Lauren, and Ralph Lauren lines, with discounts of up to 50% off. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Pictured is the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Estate-Rib Cotton Quarter-Zip Sweater for $28 ($97 off). Shop Now at Macy's
Macy's carries a wide range of Calvin Klein men's clothing, from suits and dress shirts to underwear multi-packs and outerwear. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Shop Now at Macy's
This The North Face Jester Crossbody Bag is $15 at Macy's. It's the best deal we could find for this bag today by $25. Star Rewards members get free shipping over $39 (it's free to join). Buy Now at Macy's
In this Macy's clearance sale you'll find deep discounts of up to 80% off a large selection of clothing, shoes, home items, luggage, and more. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. The sale ends today. Shop Now at Macy's
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