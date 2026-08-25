Macy's Labor Day Home Sale Preview covers furniture, mattresses, and rugs across living room, bedroom, dining, and outdoor categories, with many pieces marked at Macy's lowest price. The mix spans Macy's Exclusive sofas and beds, mattress collections from Beautyrest and Sealy, and area rugs from Livabliss and Becki Owens. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Pictured is Macy's Radley 86" Fabric Sofa for $789 (51% off). Shop Now at Macy's