Macy's Labor Day Home Sale Preview covers furniture, mattresses, and rugs across living room, bedroom, dining, and outdoor categories, with many pieces marked at Macy's lowest price. The mix spans Macy's Exclusive sofas and beds, mattress collections from Beautyrest and Sealy, and area rugs from Livabliss and Becki Owens. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Pictured is Macy's Radley 86" Fabric Sofa for $789 (51% off). Shop Now at Macy's
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Crate & Barrel's Furniture Clearance Sale spans sofas, dining tables, beds, and storage pieces, with items like the Soma Accent Chair at $450, down from $999. A Cambria Tufted Upholstered Bed is priced from $1,900, down from up to $2,999, showing discounts across both small accents and larger bedroom furniture. All clearance items are final sale. Shop Now at Crate & Barrel
- Includes sofas, sectionals, and accent chairs
- Dining tables, credenzas, and bedroom furniture included
- Storage pieces and accent tables also on sale
- Final sale, no returns or exchanges
- No promo code required
This JHK electric standing desk is $65.44, down from $171.20. The desktop measures 40" x 24" and the frame is height-adjustable for switching between sitting and standing while working. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Height-adjustable electric standing desk
- Desktop measures 40" x 24"
- Wood frame material
- Suited for office or commercial use
At Woot, get this Big Bean Bag Lounger Sofa for $87. It's a great price for such a lounger sofa. It comes with a matching pillow and a high-rebound sponge fill designed to keep its shape over time. Deal ends August 29. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
AT Wayfair, get this Martha Stewart armchair for $62 when you clip the on-page coupon. That makes for a savings of 90%. Buy Now at Wayfair
This Macy's sale covers Ralph Lauren clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids across the Polo Ralph Lauren, Lauren Ralph Lauren, and Ralph Lauren lines, with discounts of up to 50% off. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Pictured is the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Estate-Rib Cotton Quarter-Zip Sweater for $28 ($97 off). Shop Now at Macy's
Macy's carries a wide range of Calvin Klein men's clothing, from suits and dress shirts to underwear multi-packs and outerwear. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Shop Now at Macy's
This The North Face Jester Crossbody Bag is $15 at Macy's. It's the best deal we could find for this bag today by $25. Star Rewards members get free shipping over $39 (it's free to join). Buy Now at Macy's
In this Macy's clearance sale you'll find deep discounts of up to 80% off a large selection of clothing, shoes, home items, luggage, and more. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. The sale ends today. Shop Now at Macy's
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