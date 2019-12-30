Open Offer in New Tab
Newegg · 31 mins ago
MSI GL Series GL73 i7 17.3" Gaming Laptop w/ 6GB GPU & Game
$989 after $100 mail-in rebate $1,299
free shipping

That's $310 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Newegg

  • This laptop comes bundled with Intel's WW Gaming Bundle (Total War: Three Kingdoms)
  • To get this price, use the $100 mail-in rebate linked on the product page.
  • Intel Core i7-9750H Coffee Lake 6-Core 2.6 GHz processor
  • 17.3" 1920×1080 IPS LED-backlit display
  • 16GB RAM; 512GB NVMe SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 16 GB graphics card
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: GL75 9SDK-063
  • Expires 12/30/2019
