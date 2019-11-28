Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
MSI Coffee Lake i5 Quad Core 15.6" Gaming Laptop w/ 4GB GPU
$599 $899
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find by $401. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Intel Core i5-9300H 2.2GHz Coffee Lake quad core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED display
  • 8GB RAM
  • 512GB M.2 PCLe NVMe SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX GTX 1650 4GB GPU
  • Model: GL659SC002
