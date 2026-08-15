This set suits collectors or basketball fans who want a display piece rather than a quick build. Select the USA version (otherwise shipping fees apply) and apply coupon code "SPECIALOFF50" for a savings of $37. Buy Now at lumibricks.com
- 1170-piece building set with 60 professional printed parts
- Integrated LED system with nine light points and three strips
- Modular design featuring removable roof and folding side doors
- Includes six unique minifigures with individual collectible cards
- Model: 19010
Groupon's summer sale covers a wide mix of things to do, from theme parks like Busch Gardens and SeaWorld to local experiences like paintball and murder mystery nights. Using promo code "TOGETHER" knocks additional savings off already discounted deals, such as the Angel Island Fun Park package dropping to $15.39. The sale also includes movie deals, with AMC and Regal ticket bundles discounted using their own separate codes. Coupon ends August 23. Shop Now at Groupon
- Deals span theme parks, water parks, and family fun centers
- Includes movie ticket bundles from Regal Cinemas and AMC Theatres
- Spa, wellness, and beauty deals included in the sale
- Paintball, escape rooms, and murder mystery experiences included
- Promo code TOGETHER applies to select deals for extra savings
- Tickets and packages available for major parks like Busch Gardens, SeaWorld, and Universal Orlando
Live Nation's Summer of Live on the Lawn brings together concert dates across the country, covering genres from rock and country to comedy. You can buy two tickets for just $55 ($27.50 each) or four for $99 ($24.75 each) for all the shows in this section, which include performances by John Mulaney, Evanesence, Rod Stewart, and Weird Al Yankovic. Buy Now at Live Nation
- Concert listings spanning multiple cities and venues nationwide
- Lineup includes rock, country, pop, and comedy shows
- Shows dated through August with multiple nearby venue options
- Includes tours from artists such as Rod Stewart, Chicago & Styx, and 5 Seconds of Summer
Building sets like this one appeal to fans of intricate display pieces with moving gears and mechanical details rather than typical brick builds. Apply coupon code "SPECIALOFF40" for a savings of $44. Buy Now at lumibricks.com
- 3D wooden puzzle featuring steampunk mechanical workshop aesthetic
- Includes intricate gears, pulleys, and rotating components
- Constructed from laser-cut plywood pieces
- No glue or tools required for assembly
Building sets themed around mining and factory operations tend to appeal to kids who like machinery and multi-step construction rather than simple stacking, making this a solid pick for that age group. Apply coupon code "SPECIALOFF40" for a savings of $68. Buy Now at lumibricks.com
- Supports online cooperative multiplayer for up to four players
- Features procedurally generated underground mines with fully diggable terrain
- Includes multi-stage production system with conveyor-based factory automation
- Provides unlockable and upgradeable mining equipment including explosives
- Enables property purchases and contract-based business expansion
Space enthusiasts and puzzle builders will find plenty to dig into with the interlocking modular design here, letting you rearrange sections rather than being locked into one fixed layout. Apply coupon code "SPECIALOFF40" for a savings of $56. Buy Now at lumibricks.com
- 2,309-piece set with modular architecture and four quick-release sections
- Features 3 movable interactive mechanisms for enhanced display play
- Includes 3 unique alien minifigures and 2 positionable combat robots
- Integrated LED system with 15 points of exterior and interior lighting
- Model: 20007
Shepherd's Cottage suits builders who want a smaller display piece that doesn't demand a huge time commitment or shelf footprint. Select the USA version (otherwise shipping fees apply), and apply coupon code "SPECIALOFF50" for a savings of $57. Buy Now at lumibricks.com
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