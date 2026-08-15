Shepherd's Cottage suits builders who want a smaller display piece that doesn't demand a huge time commitment or shelf footprint. Select the USA version (otherwise shipping fees apply), and apply coupon code "SPECIALOFF50" for a savings of $57. Buy Now at lumibricks.com
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Fairfield Collectibles' clearance sale covers diecast cars, trucks, model kits, and accessories across scales from 1:18 to 1:87. Beyond vehicles, the sale also includes Royal Bobbles bobbleheads and remote control construction equipment from New Capable. Shipping rates vary but generally start at $9.99. Shop Now at Fairfield Collectibles
Historic Aviation's Sale & Clearance section brings together discounted items from brands like Hobby Master, King and Country, and Italeri. Save on models, figures, signs, flags, and more. Shipping rates vary. Shop Now at Historic Aviation
LEGO is offering discounts across sets, keychains, mugs, and apparel. Shoppers spending over $40 can also unlock a free Premier Ball gift, while LEGO Insiders spending over $180 get a free Restaurants of the World: Greece set. Orders of $35 or more ship free. Shop Now at LEGO
This novelty bottle opener is $2 off the regular price at Amazon, bringing it down to $8. It's available in gray or black. You're only going to shoot the caps in the trash right? Right? Buy Now at Amazon
- Shaped like a realistic cap gun
- Made from durable ABS plastic
- Measures 5.2" long by 1.8" wide
- Compact and lightweight for portability
- Designed for beer bottles
Building sets like this one appeal to fans of intricate display pieces with moving gears and mechanical details rather than typical brick builds. Apply coupon code "SPECIALOFF40" for a savings of $44. Buy Now at lumibricks.com
- 3D wooden puzzle featuring steampunk mechanical workshop aesthetic
- Includes intricate gears, pulleys, and rotating components
- Constructed from laser-cut plywood pieces
- No glue or tools required for assembly
Building sets themed around mining and factory operations tend to appeal to kids who like machinery and multi-step construction rather than simple stacking, making this a solid pick for that age group. Apply coupon code "SPECIALOFF40" for a savings of $68. Buy Now at lumibricks.com
- Supports online cooperative multiplayer for up to four players
- Features procedurally generated underground mines with fully diggable terrain
- Includes multi-stage production system with conveyor-based factory automation
- Provides unlockable and upgradeable mining equipment including explosives
- Enables property purchases and contract-based business expansion
Space enthusiasts and puzzle builders will find plenty to dig into with the interlocking modular design here, letting you rearrange sections rather than being locked into one fixed layout. Apply coupon code "SPECIALOFF40" for a savings of $56. Buy Now at lumibricks.com
- 2,309-piece set with modular architecture and four quick-release sections
- Features 3 movable interactive mechanisms for enhanced display play
- Includes 3 unique alien minifigures and 2 positionable combat robots
- Integrated LED system with 15 points of exterior and interior lighting
- Model: 20007
This set suits collectors or basketball fans who want a display piece rather than a quick build. Select the USA version (otherwise shipping fees apply) and apply coupon code "SPECIALOFF50" for a savings of $37. Buy Now at lumibricks.com
- 1170-piece building set with 60 professional printed parts
- Integrated LED system with nine light points and three strips
- Modular design featuring removable roof and folding side doors
- Includes six unique minifigures with individual collectible cards
- Model: 19010
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