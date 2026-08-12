Groupon's summer sale covers a wide mix of things to do, from theme parks like Busch Gardens and SeaWorld to local experiences like paintball and murder mystery nights. Using promo code "TOGETHER" knocks additional savings off already discounted deals, such as the Angel Island Fun Park package dropping to $15.39. The sale also includes movie deals, with AMC and Regal ticket bundles discounted using their own separate codes. Coupon ends August 23. Shop Now at Groupon