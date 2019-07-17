VM Innovations via eBay offers the Luma 3-Speed Portable Comfort Evaporative Cooler in Silver for $117.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $27. Buy Now
- covers 250 square feet
- 1.76-gallon water tank
- programmable timer
- remote control
- Model: EC110S
Published 1 hr ago
LiBaiJia via Amazon offers the Colzer 14,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner for $419.99 with free shipping. That's $279 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Cools areas of up to 500 square feet
- Remote control
- Washable filter
- Four operating modes
- Model: KYR-32/02A
Walmart offers the GE 5,000 BTU Mechanical Air Conditioner for $136 with free shipping. That's $13 off and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- two cooling modes & fan speeds
- slide out filter for easy cleaning
- easy mount window installation kit included
- Model: AET05LY
Walmart offers the Cool-Living 6,000-BTU 115-volt Window Air Conditioner in White for $147 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
- cool small rooms up to 350 sq. ft.
- 24-hour timer with sleep & auto mode
- washable and reusable air filter
- remote control
- Model: CL-CLYW-18C1A
Walmart offers the TCL 8,000-BTU Window Air Conditioner for $218 with free shipping. That's $21 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- cools rooms up to 350 sq. ft.
- 24-hour timer
- eco mode
- Model: TAW08CR19
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Questar Ride Shoes in Scarlet/Core Black for $34.99. In-cart, that price drops to $26.24. With free shipping, that's $6 under our January mention and is the best price we could find by $37. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 7.5 to 13
Botach via eBay offers the Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots in Sage Green for $41.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
- Select medium and wide widths from 3.5 to 14
BuySpry via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone in several colors (Black pictured) for $186.99 with free shipping. That's within a buck of last week's mention (which was the best we've seen) and a low today by $103. Buy Now
- A 60-day BuySpry warranty applies
