B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
$17
free shipping
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the Lowepro Viewpoint CS 80 Case in Black for $16.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from two days ago and the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon matches this deal
Features
- touch-fastening padded dividers
- dual zippered
- slip-in divider pockets
- stores 3 action cameras
- Model: LP36913
Details
Comments
Expires 6/10/2019
Published 1 hr ago
Related Offers
Rakuten · 1 mo ago
Monoprice Weatherproof Hard Case w/ Foam
$45
free shipping
It's the best deal we could find by $6
Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice Weatherproof Hard Case with Customizable Foam in Black for $44.99 with free shipping. (Amazon charges the same, although it usually ships in two to five weeks.) That's the lowest price we could find by $6. It measures 13" x 12" x 6" and features:
- impact- and UV-resistant resin construction
- IP67 dust and water protection
- pressure relief valve
- 2 7mm lock holes
B&H Photo Video · 1 wk ago
Apple Mac mini Core i5 Desktop w/ 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
$529 $999
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple Mac mini Intel Haswell Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop for $529 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention, $470 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-4308U 2.8GHz Haswell dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB fusion drive
- 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.0, & Gigabit Ethernet
- Thunderbolt 2, USB 3.0, & HDMI
- Mac OS X 10.10 (Yosemite) or later
B&H Photo Video · 3 wks ago
Lenovo IdeaPad Whiskey Lake i5 16" Laptop with MS Office Home & Student
preorders for $599 $999
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers preorders of the 3.9-lb. Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop with Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019 for $599 with free shipping. That's $400 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Expected to be released May 21
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) TN display
- 12GB RAM
- 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
B&H Photo Video · 1 wk ago
Apple 2nd-Gen iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + 4G Tablet
$679 $1,079
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video · 1 mo ago
Motorola Unlocked Moto G5S Plus 32GB 4G Smartphone
$140
free shipping
Best price we've seen; $8 less than the phone elsewhere
B&H Photo Video offers the Unlocked Motorola Moto G5S Plus 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone with a Mint Mobile 3-Month 8GB SIM Card Kit, for $139.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention of a similar bundle from last December as the lowest price we've seen for the North American model. (It's also $8 under the best price we could find for the phone alone today.) Features include:
- 5.5" IPS 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 2GHz 8-core processor
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- 8MP front- and 13MP rear-facing cameras
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
