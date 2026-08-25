This Indiana Hoosiers canvas chair is $20 at Dick's Sporting Goods. Other sellers charge $35. ScoreCard members get free shipping on orders of $49 or more (it's free to join). Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Folds up for portable, on-the-go travel
- Includes carrying bag w/ shoulder strap and draw cord closure
- Team logo screen-printed on both sides of the headrest
- Mesh cup holder built into the right arm
- Seating area measures 20.5" x 32" x 32"
- Holds up to 225 lbs. and is made of 600 denier polyester
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Published 19 min ago
This set of two VINGLI Adirondack chairs is $89.99, down from $166.65 at Target. The solid fir wood frames fold flat in one step for easy storage, and the weather-resistant finish skips the need for painting or staining. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Target
- Set of 2 folding Adirondack chairs
- Solid fir wood frame construction
- 1-step folding design for storage and portability
- Spacious seat with high back support and wide armrests
- Weather-resistant finish requires no painting or staining
- Each chair measures 34.3"D x 28.5"W x 34.3"H
At Amazon, get this Rattan Porch Swing for $61. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this porch swing. It comes with both a seat and back cushion included and supports up to 400 lbs., with a rattan-wrapped metal frame that can be hung using one point, two points, or a stand. Buy Now at Amazon
- Supports 1, 2, or stand-mounted hanging setups
- Includes seat and back cushions with zippered polyester covers
- Woven PE rattan over a rustproof metal frame
- Holds up to 400 lbs.
- Measures 24.5" deep x 30.5" wide x 15" high
Currently priced at $48, which is exactly half off the $96 list price. It's in Navy at this price. Buy Now at Walmart
Update: The price has changed to $87.77 since this was originally published.
At Walmart, get this Costway Glider Chair 2-Pack for $87. It's the best price we could find by $28. Each steel-frame glider seats up to 330 lb. and includes armrests with a breathable, tear-resistant fabric seat. Buy Now at Walmart
- Set includes two single glider chairs
- Steel frame construction w/ fabric seating
- Chair dimensions are 23" x 27.5" x 37" (L x W x H)
- Seat height of 17" and armrest height of 24.5"
- Four bottom pads help prevent slipping and protect flooring
- Each chair supports up to 330 lb.
Dick's Sporting Goods clearance section covers marked-down clothing, shoes, and gear from brands like Nike, adidas, HOKA, Brooks, and Under Armour. ScoreCard members get free shipping with orders of $49 or more. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Pickup may also be available. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
Dick's Sporting Goods is running its Epic Shoe Sale across hundreds of styles from Nike, adidas, Jordan, New Balance, HOKA, and On. Examples include HOKA Women's Clifton 10 Running Shoes at $124, down from $155, and Air Jordan 11 Retro Low 'University Blue' shoes at $146, down from $195. The sale spans running, training, basketball, and cleats for kids and adults alike. Orders of $49 or more ship for free. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Includes men's, women's, boys', and girls' athletic and casual shoes
- Brands include Nike, adidas, Jordan, PUMA, New Balance, Under Armour, HOKA, and On
- Covers running, training, basketball, and cleats for baseball, soccer, and football
- Extended sizing available on select styles
- Shipping and in-store pickup options vary by item
As part of Dick's Sporting Goods 2-Day Flash Sale, The North Face jackets, sweatshirts, accessories, and more are discounted by as much as 88%. Most of the highest discounts are on women's and kids' clothing in limited sizes, but men's deals are available, too, including The North Face Men's Evolution Half Dome Short Sleeve T-Shirt at $14.23 and The North Face Men's Ceptor Bib at $189.73, down from $425. Shipping is free over $49 and the deals all end on August 1. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Jackets, hoodies, and fleece for men, women, and kids
- Snow pants and insulated winter gear included
- Accessories like beanies, mittens, and lumbar packs on sale
- Footwear including slippers included in the markdowns
Dick's Sporting Goods has marked down its Birkenstock lineup by up to 45%, spanning sandals, clogs, and boots for both men and women. Styles like the Arizona, Boston, Mayari, and Florida are included, with women's Arizona Stealth Buckle EVA sandals dropping to $38.46 from $54.95 and men's Boston Essentials EVA clogs falling to $34.82 from $59.95. Orders over $49 ship free. We've pictured the Birkenstock Men's Mogami Terra Sandals for $73.46 ($90+ elsewhere). Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Styles include Arizona, Boston, Mayari, and Florida sandals
- Available for both men and women
- Cork outsoles and suede or Birko-Flor uppers
- Contoured footbeds with adjustable straps
- Includes sandals, clogs, and boots
- Ship-to-home and in-store pickup options available
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