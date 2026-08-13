Dick's Sporting Goods is running its Epic Shoe Sale across hundreds of styles from Nike, adidas, Jordan, New Balance, HOKA, and On. Examples include HOKA Women's Clifton 10 Running Shoes at $124, down from $155, and Air Jordan 11 Retro Low 'University Blue' shoes at $146, down from $195. The sale spans running, training, basketball, and cleats for kids and adults alike. Orders of $49 or more ship for free. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Includes men's, women's, boys', and girls' athletic and casual shoes
- Brands include Nike, adidas, Jordan, PUMA, New Balance, Under Armour, HOKA, and On
- Covers running, training, basketball, and cleats for baseball, soccer, and football
- Extended sizing available on select styles
- Shipping and in-store pickup options vary by item
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Published 52 min ago
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Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Nordstrom Rack has a wide range of Birkenstock styles marked down, including the Arizona, Boston, and Gizeh sandals and clogs. Some are marked as high as 60% off. Prices dip as low as $22.48 for select styles, with some items like the Papillio by Birkenstock Theda Platform Wedge Sandal at 50% off. Kids' sandals are also included, alongside sneakers and slippers. Everything over $89 will ship for free. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Sandals, clogs, slides, and slippers included
- Styles like Arizona, Boston, Gizeh, and Mayari discounted
- Kids' styles also marked down
- Sneakers and loafers included in the sale
Woot is discounting Birkenstock and UGG footwear, with the Ugg Lowmel Meadow Women's Sneakers dropping to $84.99, half off their $170 reference price. UGG slippers, boots, and sandals are also included alongside Birkenstock Arizona and Gizeh sandals in various leather and Birko-Flor styles. The Birkenstock & UGG Footwear sale runs through August 13. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
On has marked down last season's shoes by up to 40%, spanning running, training, tennis, and hiking styles. . Men's, women's, and youth sizes are covered across popular lines such as Cloudmonster, Cloudsurfer, and THE ROGER. Youth prices start around $70, running spikes at $90, and adult shoes at $95. Shop Now at On
- Covers running, training, tennis, hiking, and lifestyle shoe styles
- Includes men's, women's, youth, and kids' sizing
- Styles include Cloudmonster, Cloudsurfer, Cloudflyer, and THE ROGER lines
- Prices range from around $80 to $220 across the collection
Dick's Sporting Goods discounts a wide range of men's national team soccer gear to half off regular prices. Shoppers can find replica jerseys for teams along with player-specific pieces featuring stars like Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie. We've pictured the Nike Men's USMNT Christian Pulisic #10 2026 Home Replica Jersey for $70 ($105 low). ScoreCard members get free shipping with orders of $49 or more. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Pickup may also be available. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
As part of Dick's Sporting Goods 2-Day Flash Sale, The North Face jackets, sweatshirts, accessories, and more are discounted by as much as 88%. Most of the highest discounts are on women's and kids' clothing in limited sizes, but men's deals are available, too, including The North Face Men's Evolution Half Dome Short Sleeve T-Shirt at $14.23 and The North Face Men's Ceptor Bib at $189.73, down from $425. Shipping is free over $49 and the deals all end on August 1. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Jackets, hoodies, and fleece for men, women, and kids
- Snow pants and insulated winter gear included
- Accessories like beanies, mittens, and lumbar packs on sale
- Footwear including slippers included in the markdowns
Dick's Sporting Goods has marked down its Birkenstock lineup by up to 45%, spanning sandals, clogs, and boots for both men and women. Styles like the Arizona, Boston, Mayari, and Florida are included, with women's Arizona Stealth Buckle EVA sandals dropping to $38.46 from $54.95 and men's Boston Essentials EVA clogs falling to $34.82 from $59.95. Orders over $49 ship free. We've pictured the Birkenstock Men's Mogami Terra Sandals for $73.46 ($90+ elsewhere). Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Styles include Arizona, Boston, Mayari, and Florida sandals
- Available for both men and women
- Cork outsoles and suede or Birko-Flor uppers
- Contoured footbeds with adjustable straps
- Includes sandals, clogs, and boots
- Ship-to-home and in-store pickup options available
Dick's Sporting Goods offers the Kijaro Cross Air Chair in three colors for $19.98. That's a $40 savings and its best-ever price. ScoreCard members get free shipping with orders of $49 or more. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
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