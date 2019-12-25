Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Google Shopping · 42 mins ago
Logitech UE Boom 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$60 $180
free shipping

That's $10 under our February mention and the lowest outright price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $5, although most retailers charge at least $80.) Buy Now at Google Shopping

Tips
  • Sold by Best Buy via Google Shopping.
Features
  • available in Phantom
  • 90Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • two 1.75" drivers
  • 3.5mm auxiliary input
  • compatibility with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri
  • up to 15 hours of music per charge
  • Model: 984-001502
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Portable Speakers Google Shopping Logitech
Bluetooth Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register