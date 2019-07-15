Best Buy via Google Express offers the Logitech G933 Artemis Wireless Gaming Headset in Black for $74.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find today by $19.) Buy Now
- First-time Google Express customers can cut an extra 20% off via coupon code "JULY20SAVE".
- Amazon charges the same.
- 12-hour battery life
- microphone
- adjustable RGB lighting
- 3 programmable G-keys and on-ear controls
- Model: 981-000585
Published 51 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
For Twitch Prime members only, Amazon offers a Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Membership for free. (Click "Claim Now" to initially get three months; once you've had an active Twitch Prime for 60 days, you can then claim another nine months.) That's a savings of $20 off the yearly price. Nintendo Switch Online includes online play, access to classic NES games, and other benefits. Some exclusions apply.
Note: After your 12 months, you'll automatically be billed for another year at the regular price unless you cancel the membership.
As one of its Prime Day deals, Amazon offers the Oculus Go 32GB All-in-One VR Headset for $159 with free shipping. That's $20 under our Black Friday mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $40.) Buy Now
- 5.5" 2560x1440 display (1280x1440 per eye)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 quad-core processor
- 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.1
- spatial headset audio
- wireless controller
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
As a Prime Day deal and for Prime members only, Amazon offers the PlayStation Plus 1-Year Subscription for $59.99. In-cart, it drops to $39.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our April mention and $14 less than most major retailers charge. Buy Now
Bai Sheng Shop and via Amazon offers the Sades SA810 Gaming Headset for $24.99. Coupon code "LMRHG3LF" cuts that to $17.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $8 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it $3 less in November. Buy Now
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- 7.2-foot cable
AlphabetDeal via Google Express offers the Sleep Easy Sound Conditioner for $16.99 plus $2 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. (For further comparison, we saw a 2-pack for $31 in November.) This white noise machine features fully adjustable tone and volume, a nonslip base, and on/off switch.
Exclusively for Prime members as a Prime Day deal, Amazon offers the Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse in Graphite for $39.99 with free shipping. That's $16 under our mention from last November and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $10.) Deal ends July 16. Buy Now
- 70 days of power on a single charge
- unifying receiver for use with up to three devices
- Model: 910-005131
Dell Home offers the Logitech Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker in Neon Forest for $44.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from six days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price now in any color by at least $5.) Deal ends July 21. Buy Now
- 80Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- IPX7 water-resistance rated
- up to 10 hours of playback per full charge
- Model: 984-001340
Dell Home offers the Logitech MK520 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Set for $26.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention as the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
- 1-touch media buttons
- 2.4GHz wireless connectivity
- keyboard measures 17.8" x 7.6" x 0.9"
- Model: 920-002553
Dell Home offers the Logitech G233 Prodigy Wired Gaming Headset in Black for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $46 and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now
- 40Hz to 10KHz frequency response
- detachable boom microphone
- adjustable headband
