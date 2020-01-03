Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 50 mins ago
Little Tikes Tasty Jr. Bake 'n Share Play Kitchen
$58
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $42. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 2 grow-with-me modes
  • includes 40-piece food & accessories
  • built-in smart phone holder
  • measures 46.75" x 14.75" x 32.50"
  • Model: 649554M
Details
Comments
  • Published 50 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
