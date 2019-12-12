Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Little Tikes STEM Jr. Wonder Lab Toy with Experiments
$39 $119
free shipping

That's a low by $12, although most stores charge $90 or more. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 20 STEM experiments included
  • Removable lab tray
  • 20 lab accessories included
  • 40+ playful sounds and phrases
  • Model: 645754
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Toys & Hobbies Walmart Little Tikes
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register