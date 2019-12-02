Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 8 mins ago
Little Tikes Picnic Table w/ Umbrella
$40 $90
free shipping

That's $15 under our May mention, the best we've seen, and a low by $9 today.

Update: The price has dropped to $39.98. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • seats up to six kids
  • measures 38" x 42" x 19.75"
  • Model: 629952
