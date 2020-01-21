Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's
Lionel Disney's Frozen Train Set
$25 $100
That's $10 under our December mention and the best price we could find now by $45 Buy Now at Macy's

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge or pad your order a bit to get free shipping.
  • Requires three AAA batteries and six C batteries (not included).
  • 37-pieces
  • remote control
  • attery powered
  • Model: 023922023810
