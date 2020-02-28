Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Lifestyle Solutions Serta Bostal Convertible Sectional Sofa
$860 $999
pickup

That's the lowest price we could find by $260. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.97 delivery charge.
Features
  • available in Steel Gray or Espresso
  • solid hardwood frame construction
  • converts to a sofa, bed, or chaise with storage compartment
  • sectional measures 89.7" x 65.3" x 37"
  • Model: BRA-2PC-SG-SET
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
