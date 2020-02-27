Open Offer in New Tab
eBay
Lifesmart Coronado DLX 65-Jet 7-Person Spa
$2,800 $3,960
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find by $200, and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold via VMInnovations, an authorized reseller, via eBay
  • Delivery takes 1 to 3 days, and you have a 30-day return window
Features
  • 65 hydrotherapy jets (including a 14-jet turbo blaster and 4 foot jets)
  • Digital topside control center for jets, temperature, and lighting
  • Adjustable waterfall
  • 3HP dual speed pump
  • 3" thick insulated locking spa cover
  • Model: LS600DX
  • Expires in 16 hr
    Published 29 min ago
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
