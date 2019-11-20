Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
LifeSMART Deen Brothers Series 15" Kamado Ceramic Grill
$199 $636
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $150. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Wayfair currently offers the same deal, also with free shipping.
Features
  • available in Blue
  • 117 sq. in. cooking surface
  • top mounted cooking thermometer
  • stainless grate
  • smoke, sear, roast, and bake capabilities
  • includes cooking stone, electric starter, and cover
  • Model: SCS-K15B
