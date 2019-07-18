Walmart offers the Libbey Handled Glass Drinking Jar 8-Piece Set for $9.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $10, although we saw it for $2 less in November. Buy Now
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
Walmart offers the Farberware 18-Piece Never Needs Sharpening Knife Block Set for $14.85. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the best price we could find by $19, although we saw it for a buck less in November. Buy Now
- Amazon matches this price.
- 6 4.5" steak knives
- a variety of other knives (for bread, boning, etc.)
- carving forks
- shears
- Model: 5102280
Amazon offers the Host Freeze 2-Piece Whiskey Glass Set for $9.59 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by a buck, although most major retailers charge $28 or more. Buy Now
- Target matches this price with store pickup.
- freeze for at least 2 hours to keep drink between 43 and 53 degrees
- insulated silicone band for comfortable handling
- BPA-free
Walmart offers the Instant Vortex Plus 10-Quart 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven for $99 with free shipping. That's $21 off this brand-new appliance from the makers of the Instant Pot. Buy Now
- 7 built in programs, including air fry, bake, broil, and dehydrate
- rotisserie-style rotating function
- includes drip pan, two cooking trays, rotisserie spit and forks
- Model: 140-3000-01
Amazon offers the Contigo Couture 20-Ounce Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle in Blue Slate for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now
- Usually ships in 2 to 4 weeks.
- Target matches this price with store pickup.
- BPA-free
- Removable spout
- Leak-proof lid
- Model: 2072483
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Granary Modern Farmhouse 72" Bookcase in Grey or Aged Brown for $60 with free shipping. That's $45 under our October mention, $140 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $66. Buy Now
- measures 21.75" x 15.75" x 72"
