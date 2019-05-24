Adorama offers the Lexar 64GB Professional Class 10 UHS-I Class 10 SDXC Memory Card 2-Pack for $18.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from five days ago and the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now
Tips
  • Note this item is currently backordered. An exact ship date isn't mentioned
Features
  • Transfer speeds of up to 95MB/s
  • Model: LSD64GCB1NL6332