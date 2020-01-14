Personalize your DealNews Experience
Levoit via Amazon offers the Levoit Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $110. Coupon code "19FACEBOOKLV" cuts that to $91. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at LEVOIT
That's $41 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now at Amazon
Much9999 via eBay offers the Roborock Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner in White for $599.99 with free shipping. That's $50 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's $150 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $35 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Target
That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $120 under a new one and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
