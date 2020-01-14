Open Offer in New Tab
New
LEVOIT · 55 mins ago
Levoit Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
$91 $110
free shipping

Levoit via Amazon offers the Levoit Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $110. Coupon code "19FACEBOOKLV" cuts that to $91. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at LEVOIT

Features
  • 150W motor and 10 kPa suction power
  • LED light
  • 40 minute runtime
  • Model: LVAC-120
Details
Comments
  • Code "19FACEBOOKLV"
  • Expires 1/14/2020
    Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
