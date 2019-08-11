New
Best Buy · 13 mins ago
Lenovo Yoga Whiskey Lake Quad 16" 1080p 2-in-1 Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$550 $850
free shipping

For qualified students, Best Buy offers the Lenovo Yoga 730 Intel Whiskey Lake 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in Abyss Blue for $549.99 with free shipping. That's $200 under our mention from two weeks ago, $300 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Tips
  • Sign up for student deals here and hit "Apply Offer" on the product page to redeem this offer.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
  • 12GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81JS005BUS
↑ less
Buy from Best Buy
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 13 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops Best Buy Lenovo
15.6 inch 16 inch Full HD (1080p) SSD 2-in-1 Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register