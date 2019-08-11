- Create an Account or Login
For qualified students, Best Buy offers the Lenovo Yoga 730 Intel Whiskey Lake 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in Abyss Blue for $549.99 with free shipping. That's $200 under our mention from two weeks ago, $300 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo offers the Lenovo Flex 14" Intel Pentium Whiskey Lake 2.3GHz Touchscreen Laptop for $449.99. Coupon code "BTSOFFER3" cuts that to $349.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $76. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" in Abyss Blue or Platinum Grey for $379 with free shipping. That's $110 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $10 less over a week ago. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its 3.5-lb. Lenovo Ideapad 330s Intel Kaby Lake i7 1.8GHz 14" 1080p Laptop in Platinum Grey for $849.99. Coupon code "330S14SALE" drops that to $539.99. With free shipping, that's $45 under our mention from six days ago, $310 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 5 Intel Skylake Core i5 2.3GHz Dual 14" Laptop for $1,679. Coupon code "THINKDB1" cuts that to $849. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention, $830 off list, and is the lowest price we could find.
Update: Specs have been corrected. Buy Now
HP offers its 3.9-lb. HP 15t Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop in Jet Black for $519.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK5" drops that to $493.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, $806 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
HP offers its 3.9-lb. HP 15t Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop in Black for $479.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK5" drops it to $455.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week at $794 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 3-lb. Evoo Intel Atom Cherry Trail 1.44GHz 11.6" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $129 with free shipping. That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
HP offers its HP 17t Intel Kaby Lake Core i7 2.7GHz 17.3" Laptop for $509.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK5" cuts that to $484.49. With free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week, $376 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Today only, Best Buy offers the Stanley Classic 20-Oz. Thermal Cup in several colors (Hammertone Green pictured) for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.49 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
Today only, Best Buy offers the refurbished Epson Home Cinema 1060 1080p 3LCD Projector for $399.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $59. (It's also $150 under the best price we could find for a new unit.) Buy Now
Best Buy offers its Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4 Bluetooth Speaker in Black for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our December mention for a refurbished model and the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $39). Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lenovo Ideapad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz 15.6" Laptop in several colors (Onyx Black pictured) for $299 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the best price we could find by $68 today. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo Yoga 730 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop in Iron Grey for $749.99. Coupon code "BACK2SCHOOL4U" cuts that to $699.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $100 (excluding the below mention), although we saw it for $25 less in May. Buy Now
Dail Steals offers the refurbished Lenovo N22 Intel Braswell Celeron 1.6GHz 11.6" Chromebook for $99.99. Coupon code "DSLN22" cuts that to $92.99. With free shipping, that's $207 under the original retail price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Lenovo Ideapad 330 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.2GHz 15.6" Laptop in Platinum for $279.99. Coupon code "LNVO' cuts that to $269.99. With free shipping, that's $530 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
