eBay · 40 mins ago
Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 8" 16GB Android Tablet
$115 $170
free shipping

That's $18 under our January mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find now by $48.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon APQ8009 1.3GHz quad-core processor
  • 8" 1280x800 IPS LCD
  • 2GB RAM & 16GB storage
  • 8MP 180° rotatable camera
  • Dolby Atmos virtual surround sound
  • microSDXC card slot
  • Android 5.1 OS (Lollipop)
  • Model: ZA090094US
