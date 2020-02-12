Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $18 under our January mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find now by $48.) Buy Now at eBay
That's $170 off and the lowest price we could find. (It's also a great deal for a Lenovo tablet in general.) Buy Now at Daily Steals
That's $49 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
That's the best price we could find by $87. Buy Now at Lenovo
Trade in an eligible Fire tablet device to receive a 20% discount off the purchase of a new one. Plus, you will also receive an Amazon gift card equal to an appraised value of your old tablet. Shop Now at Amazon
That's $200 off and the best price we've seen for either of these Surface Pro tablets. Buy Now at eBay
Although competitively priced matched elsewhere, that's $100 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $370 off and the best price we've seen for a Surface Pro 256GB Tablet with a 6th-generation (or newer) Intel Core processor. Buy Now at eBay
That's $130 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, used units are going for $70 elsewhere.) Buy Now at eBay
That's $360 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Save on apparel, electronics, home items, and more. Shop Now at eBay
That's half off at $20 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
That's $33 under our August mention, $170 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Lenovo
That's $130 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $350 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $40 under our mention from two weeks ago, $60 under list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
