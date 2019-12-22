Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Lenovo Yoga C940 10th Gen. Ice Lake i7 Quad 13.4" Touch 2-in-1 Laptop
$1,000 $1,300
free shipping

That's $300 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay
Features
  • functions as a laptop or a tablet
  • 10th-generation Intel Core Ice Lake i7-1065G7 1.30GHz quad-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 touchscreen
  • 12GB RAM & 512GB SSD
  • Model: 81Q9002GUS
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Laptops eBay Lenovo
Core i7 Touchscreen 2-in-1 Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register