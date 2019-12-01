Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Lenovo ThinkPad T470 Skylake i5 Dual 14" Touch Laptop
$450 $1,349
free shipping

That's $49 under last week's mention the lowest price we could find by $437 today. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • Functions as a laptop or a tablet
  • Intel Core i5-6300U 2.4GHz Skylake dual-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB PCIe M.2 SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: 20JMS0Q000
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops eBay Lenovo
Core i5 14 inch Touchscreen Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register