Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 49 mins ago
Lenovo ThinkPad E585 Ryzen 5 Quad 15.6" Laptop
$480 $750
free shipping

That's $270 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Newegg via eBay
Features
  • AMD Ryzen 5 2500U 2GHz quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: 20KV000WUS
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Laptops eBay Lenovo
15.6 inch Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register