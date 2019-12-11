Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 46 mins ago
Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Whiskey Lake i5 Quad 13" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$420 $1,189
free shipping

That's $80 under our mention from last month, the lowest price we could find today by $129, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD
  • fingerprint reader
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 20R9005LUS
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 46 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Laptops eBay Lenovo
Core i5 13 inch Full HD (1080p) SSD Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register