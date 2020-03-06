Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Lenovo S330 MediaTek MT8173c 2.1GHz 14" Chromebook
$169 $299
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $80. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • MediaTek MT8173C 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
  • 14" 1366x768 display
  • 4GB RAM & 32GB flash storage
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: 81JW0001US
