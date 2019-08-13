New
Walmart · 34 mins ago
Lenovo S330 MediaTek MT8173c 2.1GHz 14" Chromebook
$166 $299
free shipping

Walmart offers the 3.3-lb. Lenovo S330 MediaTek MT8173c 2.1GHz 14" Chromebook in Black for $166 with free shipping. That's $3 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $42. (For further comparison, it was $22 less on Prime Day.) Buy Now

  • Amazon charges the same price.
Features
  • MediaTek MT8173C 2.1GHz quad-core processor
  • 14" 1366x768 display
  • 4GB RAM & 32GB flash storage
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: 81JW0001US
  • Published 34 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
