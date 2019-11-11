New
Lenovo MediaTek C330 12" Touch 2-in-1 Chromebook
$179 $279
Get this 2.65-lb. Chromebook for $100 off, which matches Best Buy's deal from last Black Friday as the best we've seen.

Features
  • MediaTek MT8173C 2.1GHz dual-core processor
  • 11.6" 1366x768 touchscreen
  • 4GB RAM & 32GB flash storage
  • 3-cell battery
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: 81HY0001US
  • Expires 11/11/2019
    Published 49 min ago
