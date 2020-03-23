Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 43 mins ago
Lenovo Legion Y540 9th-Gen i7 16" Gaming Laptop w/ 1TB SSD
$1,249 $1,599
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find by $277. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 9th-gen. Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 144Hz IPS LCD
  • 16GB RAM
  • 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81SX000FUS
