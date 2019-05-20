Walmart offers the 4-lb. Lenovo IdeaPad 330s Intel Kaby Lake R Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" Laptop in Blue or Gray for $379 with free shipping. That's $70 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $55. (For further comparison, it was $10 less in March.) Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i5-8250U 1.6GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED display
  • 4GB RAM, 16GB Intel Optane memory, & 1TB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: 81F5006GUS