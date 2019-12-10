Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 35 mins ago
Lenovo Ideapad S340 Whiskey Lake i3 Dual 15.6" Laptop
$249
free shipping

That's $30 under our Black Friday week mention for a new laptop and the lowest price we could find by $150 for a new one today. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
Features
  • Intel Core i3-8145U 2.1GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core processor
  • 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM, 128GB hard drive
  • Windows 10
  • Model: 81N80092US
