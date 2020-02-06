Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 38 mins ago
Lenovo Ideapad S340 Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz Quad 15.6" Laptop
$549 $749
free shipping

That's a savings of $200 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
  • Windows 10
  • available in several colors (Abyss Blue pictured)
  • Model: 81N800T7US
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 38 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops Walmart Lenovo
Core i7 15.6 inch Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register