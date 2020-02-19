Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 51 mins ago
Lenovo Ideapad 720S Kaby Lake R i7 14" 1080p Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$560 $659
free shipping

That's $635 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
  • Get this price via coupon code "JPRESDAY".
Features
  • Intel Kaby Lake R i7-8550U 1.8GHz quad-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 display
  • 16GB RAM; 512GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce MX150 2GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: 81BD000SUS
  • Code "JPRESDAY"
  • Expires 2/19/2020
