eBay · 1 hr ago
Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Whiskey Lake i5 Quad 16" 1080p Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$439 $2,201
free shipping

That's $1,762 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Antonline via eBay
  • It's new, not refurb.
  • Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
  • 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81N8009FUS
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
