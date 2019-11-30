New
Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Whiskey Lake i5 Quad 15.6" Laptop
$379 $531
Blinq offers the open box Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Whiskey Lake i5 1.6GHz Quad 15.6" Laptop for $530.89. Coupon code "BLINQNEWS30" drops it to $379.18. (The discount may automatically apply without needing to use the coupon.) Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Blinq

  • No warranty information is provided.
  • Intel Whiskey Lake i5-8265U 1.6GHz quad core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 display
  • 8GB memory & 256GB NVMe SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81N8001LUS
  • Code "BLINQNEWS30"
