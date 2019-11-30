Personalize your DealNews Experience
Blinq offers the open box Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Whiskey Lake i5 1.6GHz Quad 15.6" Laptop for $530.89. Coupon code "BLINQNEWS30" drops it to $379.18. (The discount may automatically apply without needing to use the coupon.) Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Blinq
That's $100 under our September mention of a similar build and the lowest price we could find by $51. Buy Now at Lenovo
That's $850 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
That's $150 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $120 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
It's $60 off and the best price we could find Buy Now at Walmart
That's $300 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $480 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
That's the best deal we could find for a refurb by $52. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $50 under our September mention, $350 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
It's $151 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $200 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $19 under our July mention, $161 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Lenovo
