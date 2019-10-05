New
Walmart · 57 mins ago
Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake i5 Quad 15.6" Laptop
$399 $489
free shipping

It's $90 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • available in several colors (Abyss Blue pictured)
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Smart TV apps
  • USB, HDMI
  • Model: 81N800H2US
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 57 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Laptops Walmart Lenovo
Core i5 15.6 inch Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register